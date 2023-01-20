Shooting victim remembered as chef, music lover and business partner

A shooting victim in Winston-Salem was remembered Friday as a traveler to music festivals across the country, a business partner and a chef.

Kane Jacob Bowen had "a ton of lifelong friends," said Tylere White of Winston-Salem, a business partner and a friend of Bowen.

White was among nearly 100 people who attended a memorial for Bowen at the Big Winston Warehouse on North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Bowen, 30, was fatally shot early Thursday at the Burke Street Pub, police said. In that shooting, Makenzie Dalton, 22, was wounded with a non-life-threatening injuries.

William Preston Drake, 74, is charged with murder and other offenses in connection with Bowen's death and the wounding of Dalton, police said. Drake was standing on Burke Street when he fired a handgun into the bar, striking Bowen and Dalton.

Bowen and Dalton were not the intended targets, according to police and arrest warrants. Dalton was trying to shoot another person in the bar with whom he had an ongoing dispute, police said.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Bowen, White and a group of their friends went to see a bluegrass band perform at the Gas Hill Drinking Room at the Ramkat, White said. After that event, the group decided to get more beer and they ended up at the Burke Street Pub, White said.

Bowen was a bystander when the shots were fired into the bar, White said.

"He didn't know the guy," White said, referring to the shooter.

White said Bowen traveled around the country to attend music festivals when he was in his 20s. Bowen, a native of Rural Hall, returned to Winston-Salem and help launch the business, Celestial Wellness, in the Big Winston Warehouse in 2018, White said.

Bowen, who was single, worked as the lead production manager, supervising more than 10 employees at the business, White said. Bowen also was a confectionary chef for Celestial Wellness, and he won awards as a chef, White said.

"Kane was a huge part of our company," White said.

Bowen was known by many people, said Ross Burton, a Winston-Salem native who lives in Charlotte.

"It's going to make a difference without him being here," Burton said. "It will be a noticeable absence for a long time. This is a tight-knit community."

Alyson, who lives in Winston-Salem, said she had known Bowen for eight years. Alyson declined to give her last name to a Journal reporter because she wants to maintain her privacy.

"He was most generous, kind and amazing human that you could ever meet," Alyson said. "He was the only person who could light up a room no matter what's happening."