Shooting wounds teenager in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem teenager was shot and wounded Saturday night in the city's northeastern section, authorities said.

Officers were called at 7:24 p.m. to a local hospital, where Camron Elijah Russell, 18, of East 23rd Street, had arrived earlier with a gunshot wound to his wrist, Winston-Salem police said.

Investigators learned that Russell was inside a car in the 4100 block of Orchid Drive when unknown suspects shot at him, striking Russell in his wrist, police said. Russell then drove himself to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A suspect in the shooting was driving a white vehicle, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help in this case.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and video to the police.

