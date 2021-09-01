One student injured following shooting at Mount Tabor High School

Authorities say one student was injured and that all other students are safe following a shooting and massive police response at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.

Police are actively seeking the suspect, officials said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The school was forced to lock down Wednesday, according to a statement from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Early reports indicate multiple shots were fired at the school.

The sheriff's office and the Winston-Salem Police Department have secured the campus, according to the statement, but there doesn't appear to be a suspect in custody.

Parents can now report to the Harris Teeter at Whitaker Square shopping center off Peace Haven Road to be reunited with their children.

"We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injuries," police said in a statement.

Frantazia Hines said she was on the phone with her sister, a student at Mount Tabor, shortly after noon. She said she heard multiple gunshots fired at the school.

Tammy Moore was among a group of parents gathered at Polo and Petree Roads.

“This is crazy. I’m just trying to find my baby,” Moore said.