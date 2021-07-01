Shootout, homicide suspect has hearing continued until November in Forsyth court

A Winston-Salem man facing charges in a shootout at Hanes Park and in the deaths of his mother and grandmother has had his hearing continued until November.

William Coleman Scott, 26, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

He is accused of shooting at the police substation on North Point Boulevard on June 14 before exchanging gunfire with police in the park. The day ended with the discovery of the bodies of Scott's mother and grandmother in two separate locations in Clemmons and Winston-Salem.

Scott was scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Thursday, but his court date has been moved to Nov. 18. Typically, in serious felony cases such as this, nothing substantial happens until Forsyth County prosecutors seek an indictment and have the case moved to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date is set or a plea deal is reached.

It is likely that a trial date for this case won't be set until at least next year because of a backlog of criminal cases filed when court operations were limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.