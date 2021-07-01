 Skip to main content
Shootout, homicide suspect has hearing continued until November in Forsyth court
A Winston-Salem man facing charges in a shootout at Hanes Park and in the deaths of his mother and grandmother has had his hearing continued until November.

William Coleman Scott, 26, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. 

He is accused of shooting at the police substation on North Point Boulevard on June 14 before exchanging gunfire with police in the park. The day ended with the discovery of the bodies of Scott's mother and grandmother in two separate locations in Clemmons and Winston-Salem.

Scott was scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Thursday, but his court date has been moved to Nov. 18. Typically, in serious felony cases such as this, nothing substantial happens until Forsyth County prosecutors seek an indictment and have the case moved to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date is set or a plea deal is reached.

It is likely that a trial date for this case won't be set until at least next year because of a backlog of criminal cases filed when court operations were limited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain of events on leading to the June 14 shootout in Hanes Park began at 3:34 p.m. that day, when a man fired more than a dozen shots at the police substation. No one was hurt, and officers pursued the shooter.

Sgt. Peter Watkins, a 19-year veteran with the police department, found the car Scott was driving on University Parkway near Northwest Boulevard. He chased Scott's car, and police said body camera footage showed Scott firing his gun at Watkins and other police officers as they pursued Scott on Northwest Boulevard. 

The chase, police said, ended in front of Reynolds High School's gymnasium. Scott, police allege, fired multiple times from a semiautomatic rifle into Watkins' police car. Watkins fired back with his AR-15 rifle, police said.

Scott dropped the rifle, according to police, and the officers chased him into Hanes Park, where Scott used a handgun to fire back at the officers. Watkins, Lt. Lee S. Wright and Cpl. James O. Singletary fired back, and Scott was struck. Police have not said how many times Scott was shot or where. 

After the shootout, Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies went to the home of Scott's parents in Clemmons and found the body of Kimberly Kyle Scott, 62. She had been shot, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. has said.

Winston-Salem police also went to the home of Scott's 84-year-old grandmother in Winston-Salem. They found the body of Glenda Snow Corriher. Police said Corriher had been stabbed multiple times.

It is not clear how Scott obtained the guns. He was denied a pistol permit on Oct. 17, 2019 due to a misdemeanor assault conviction. He unsuccessfully appealed the denial of his pistol permit. 

Scott is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. 

