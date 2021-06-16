 Skip to main content
Shootout suspect charged with murdering his mother and grandmother in Winston-Salem, Clemmons
Shootout suspect charged with murdering his mother and grandmother in Winston-Salem, Clemmons

William Coleman Scott, the man accused of shooting up a Winston-Salem police substation and then exchanging gunfire with with police officers in Hanes Park on Monday, has been charged with killing his mother and grandmother. 

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson gave an update during a news conference on gun violence Wednesday morning. She said Scott was being served with a warrant on murder charges in the death of his grandmother, 84-year-old Glenda Snow Corriher. She was found Monday in her condominium on Tabor View Lane. 

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office also said that Coleman, 26, was charged with murder in the death of his mother, Kimberly Kyle Scott, whose body was found in her Clemmons home on Curraghmore Road. 

Coleman was already in the Forsyth County Jail on a charge of attempted murder on a law-enforcement officer. He will continue to be held there without any bond allowed.  His next court date in Forsyth District Court is July 1. 

William Coleman "Spanky" Scott

Scott

 Winston-Salem Police

