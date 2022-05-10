Shots fired at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. 'People were, like, running for their lives,' says witness.

Winston-Salem police responded to a report of gunfire at Hanes Mall on Tuesday afternoon. Calls about a shooting at the mall came in to police at 1:52 p.m., authorities said.

One person was injured in the shooting, reports Fox8, the Journal's newsgathering partner.

More than a dozen police cars were outside the mall's food court entrance shortly after 2 p.m., and another heavy police presence was visible at the Golden Corral in a mall outparcel. An ambulance was also at the restaurant.

A worker at Hot Topic said the shooting occurred near a kiosk outside the store. There's is a bullet hole in the front of the store, the employee said.

Eduardo Rivera and a friend were in a car near the food court entrance of Hanes Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

“We saw a group of teenage girls run out. Then we saw families running out," he said. "People were, like, running for their lives. We saw people running out, sprinting through the parking lot to their cars.”

Breanna Chadwick was working at Chick-fil-A in the food court when she heard gunfire.

“I was eating my break food near the bathrooms, and I heard the shots and took off running,” she said. “It sounded like it was downstairs. Everyone just took off running.”

Clients and staff at the salon at J.C. Penney were told about 2 p.m. there was a report of shots fired in the mall. They were all then ushered to a locked area of the store, one witness said.

Police have shut down all entrances and exits to the mall, the witness said.

Sheriff's deputies blocked off entrances to the mall at Silas Creek and Hanes Mall Boulevard.

This is a developing story. The Journal will publish more details as they become available.