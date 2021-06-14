Shots fired at Hanes Park, 1 injured. Witness describes shootout near tennis courts.

"All of a sudden, I saw these people in the YMCA parking lot all huddled down," Shieh said.

Shieh said she parked her car near the YMCA, got out and looked to the south of the tennis court parking lot.

"I saw and heard the gunfire," Shieh said. “I saw multiple police officers in the tennis parking lot behind their vehicles, trading shots with somebody in the woods.

"It continued for a few minutes — pop, pop, pop," she said, imitating the sound of gunfire.

She said it became obvious that the suspect had been shot by police.

Shieh said she initially thought the suspect was dead but he was placed on a stretcher and taken away.

A bystander told the Journal said he saw at least six police officers kneeling with their guns pointed at the suspect.

Another bystander was preparing to pick up her daughter and waiting in her vehicle at the Salem Smiles office near Hanes Park.

“I heard a pop-pop, which I took to be gunfire,” said the bystander, who declined to be identified.

She said she ducked down into the driver’s seat of her car while another mother and daughter ducked behind her car.