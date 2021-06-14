Shots fired at Hanes Park, 1 injured. Witness describes shootout near tennis courts.

Winston-Salem police responded to an active shooter at Hanes Park on Monday afternoon.
Dozens of police officers converged on Hanes Park about 3:20 p.m.
The shooter was seen near the tennis court and softball field at the park.
It is unclear how many shots were fired. Police scanner traffic indicated the shooter may have been in possession of an AK-47 rifle.
Police officers fired at least one shot at the gunman, who fell on his stomach. The suspect may have been hit by at least one shot.
Children attending summer camp at the nearby William White YMCA were at the park and were taken to a safe location when the shots were fired.
Kira Boyd, the public information officer for Winston-Salem police, said the incident started at 3:34 p.m. when someone fired a weapon into the District 1 police station at 4836 North Point Blvd.
The suspect fled the scene and led authorities on a chase that ended at Hanes Park.
Boyd said the suspect was apprehended following a short chase on foot.
There were no other suspects, and following the apprehension, there was no remaining danger to the public.
Linda Shieh said she was beginning to drive home from the YMCA when she saw a rash of police cars rushing to Hanes Park.
"All of a sudden, I saw these people in the YMCA parking lot all huddled down," Shieh said.
Shieh said she parked her car near the YMCA, got out and looked to the south of the tennis court parking lot.
"I saw and heard the gunfire," Shieh said. “I saw multiple police officers in the tennis parking lot behind their vehicles, trading shots with somebody in the woods.
"It continued for a few minutes — pop, pop, pop," she said, imitating the sound of gunfire.
She said it became obvious that the suspect had been shot by police.
Shieh said she initially thought the suspect was dead but he was placed on a stretcher and taken away.
A bystander told the Journal said he saw at least six police officers kneeling with their guns pointed at the suspect.
Another bystander was preparing to pick up her daughter and waiting in her vehicle at the Salem Smiles office near Hanes Park.
“I heard a pop-pop, which I took to be gunfire,” said the bystander, who declined to be identified.
She said she ducked down into the driver’s seat of her car while another mother and daughter ducked behind her car.
When there appeared to be a lull in the commotion, the three of them ran into the dentist’s office.
By 4:30 p.m., police began allowing parents to drive on West End Boulevard to pick up their children from the nearby YMCA.