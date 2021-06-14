Shots fired at Hanes Park. Winston-Salem police block area.

Winston-Salem police responded to an active shooter at Hanes Park on Monday afternoon.

Dozens of police officers converged on Hanes Park about 3:20 p.m.

The shooter was seen near the tennis court and softball field at the park.

It is unclear how many shots were fired. Police scanner traffic indicated the shooter may have been in possession of an AK-47 rifle.

Police officers fired at least one shot at the gunman, who fell on his stomach. The suspect may have been hit by at least one shot.

Children attending summer camp at the nearby William White YMCA were at the park and were taken to a safe location when the shots were fired.

The incident may have started near a Winston-Salem police substation, according to WGHP/FOX8.

Linda Shieh said she was beginning to drive home from the YMCA when she saw a rash of police cars rushing to Hanes Park.

"All of a sudden, I saw these people in the YMCA parking lot all huddled down," Shieh said.

Shieh said she parked her car near the YMCA, got out and looked back to the south of the tennis court parking lot.

4:37