Shots fired at off-duty deputy in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — An 18-year-old and a juvenile are in custody after an incident late Monday night that involved shots fired at the vehicle of an off-duty deputy, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

The Forsyth County deputy contacted Winston-Salem police at 11:43 p.m. after observing several people breaking into vehicles at an apartment complex within city limits. The deputy began to follow the subjects in a vehicle, reporting their location to police.

In the area of Country Club Road and Vinegar Hill Road, the subjects began to shoot at the deputy, striking his vehicle, police said in the news release.

Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County deputies located the suspect vehicle at Coliseum Drive and University Parkway and began a vehicle pursuit, which ended at the dead end of Grove Avenue. Two of the three subjects who ran from the scene were apprehended, police said in the news release.

Police determined that the suspect vehicle was stolen. Two firearms were located and seized, as well as stolen property from the auto break-ins.

No one was injured during this incident.

Alexis Rodriguez Mendez, 18, of Winston-Salem, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and resist/delay/obstruct an officer, police said in the news release.

Additional charges may be filed.

Information about the juvenile in custody is not available.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.