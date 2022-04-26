Shots fired during police chase that ended in crash, Winston-Salem police say

Someone fired shots at officers during a chase that started in the 3000 block of University Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. Winston-Salem police said that authorities were attempting to serve an arrest warrant, which prompted the chase.

The pursuit ended in a car crash, and a man was taken into custody, Winston-Salem police said in a Facebook post. Police have not identified the suspect.

University Parkway remains closed from 25th Street to Coliseum Drive, and officials said at 3 p.m. that a large police presence will remain in the area for hours.

In the Facebook post, police also said no other suspects are being sought.