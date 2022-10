WINSTON-SALEM — No one was injured Thursday night when shots were fired into a home on Williamson Drive, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of Williamson Drive and found damage to the home.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.