Silver alert canceled for 14-year-old
Silver alert canceled for 14-year-old

UPDATE: The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Dagny Gasga Cisneros. The Winston-Salem Police Department requested the cancellation.

Authorities are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday in Winston-Salem.

Dagny Gasga Cisneros was on Lowery Street around 10 p.m. the last time anyone reported seeing the teenager. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a picture of the Virgin Mary, blue jeans and black Vans shoes.

Cisneros is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

A Silver Alert was issued for the teenager by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. She is believed to have a cognitive disorder, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700. The Spanish language line is 336-728-3904. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

