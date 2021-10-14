Since Tuesday in Winston-Salem, four people have been wounded in gunfire and a pizza restaurant has been robbed

Since Tuesday in Winston-Salem, four people have been shot and wounded, and a pizza restaurant has been robbed.
These incidents are part of the city’s latest rash of violence.
Police Lt. Todd Hart, a police spokesman, couldn’t be reached Thursday to comment on these incidents.
A 55-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds after someone fired at her vehicle, Winston-Salem police said.
Shortly after 5 a.m., officers arrived at the 800 block of West 25th Street and found the victim, who had non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The victim was traveling in the 1000 block of Haywood Street when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds at her vehicle, which appeared to be targeted, police said.
Two men were injured in separate shootings Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
Tyrone Vincent Dillard, 33, was shot in the 3000 block of Bon Air Avenue and has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Dillard was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Dillard was standing outside on Bon Air Avenue about 8 p.m. when someone in an unknown vehicle fired a gun in his direction, police said.
About 40 minutes later, Kier Malik Hardin, 25, of Jamestown was shot in the 5700 block of Robinwood Lane, off University Parkway, police said.
Hardin was robbed by unknown people, and shot in the course of the robbery, police said.
Hardin left the scene to seek medical attention before officers arrived. Hardin also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A man robbed a Marco’s Pizza at 246 Jamestown Road at gunpoint Wednesday night, police said.
Officers went to the business about 8:30 p.m., where employees told police that a man came into the store, approached the cash register and demanded money while holding a handgun.
The man then stole the cash, left the business and was last seen running east toward Frandale Drive, police said.
An officer with a police dog searched for the suspect, but they didn't find him.
A 21-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday in stable condition after an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people, police said.
Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Olivers Crossing Circle at 10:45 p.m., where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers discovered multiple rounds were fired in a parking lot, police said. It was unclear whether the woman was an intended target.
Anyone with any information regarding these incidents can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
A Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.
