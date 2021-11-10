Six-hour standoff resolved without injuries early Wednesday, Winston-Salem police say

A court hearing for Nathan Tabor in Forsyth District Court has been continued until next year. Tabor, former Forsyth GOP chairman, has been accused of cyberstalking his pastor. He also faces numerous charges in Brunswick County, including allegations that he stole motor-vehicle parts. Tabor is also accused of harassing family members in Catawba County, including his mother-in-law, in an effort to get $250,000. Tabor said in an October interview that he is innocent of all charges.