Six people arrested on kidnapping charges after a reported assault in Davidson County

Authorities arrested six people Monday on kidnapping charges after an reported assault at a convenience store in Davidson County.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies and Thomasville police responded to the Sheetz store at National Highway and Hasty School Road on a reported assault, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. The victim of the assault was also a victim of a kidnapping, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators then went to Blue Dragon Sweepstakes at 1569 National Highway and a trailer in the parking lot at the business, the sheriff's office said. Investigators found four guns at the scene.

Charged with second-degree kidnapping are Kimberly Lynn Cranford, 34, Justin Lamont Little, 31, Aryana Leighann Sprouse, 18, all of Thomasville, Eric Lamonte Tyson, 29, of Winston-Salem, Amos Cornelius Mclendon, 44, of Thomasville and Coree Leshun Baldwin, 41 of High Point, the sheriff's office said.

Cranford also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff's office said. Sprouse also is charged with simple assault, the sheriff's office said.