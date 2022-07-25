Soccer star Hope Solo convicted of DWI. She was found passed out in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem, authorities say.

Soccer star Hope Solo pleaded guilty Monday to driving while impaired in an incident in late March where Winston-Salem police found her passed out in the parking lot of a Walmart with her two children asleep in the backseat, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said.

Solo, whose legal name is Hope Amelia Stevens, was also charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer. Her attorney, Chris Clifton, said those two charges were voluntarily dismissed.

Forsyth District Judge Victoria Roemer gave Solo, 40, of Roaring Gap in Alleghany County, a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days. She was given 30 days credit for time she spent at an in-patient rehabilitation facility. Roemer also ordered Solo to pay $2,500 in fines and a $600 fee for the cost of the lab tests. She also has to get a substance abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatment.

Solo surrendered her driver's license.

A Winston-Salem police officer was flagged down by someone on March 31 who saw a woman passed out behind the wheel of a car in the parking lot of the Walmart off Peters Creek Parkway, according to a press release from the DA's office. The officer found Solo sitting in the driver's seat of her car, with the engine still running. Two small children were asleep in the back seat.

After waking Solo up, the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol, according to the news release. According to court records, Solo had glassy and red eyes.

Another officer, G. Mager, arrived at the scene. Solo refused to get out of the car initially, the press release said. Once out of her car, Solo refused to perform sobriety tests.

Solo was arrested and taken to the magistrate's office, where she refused to take a Breathalyzer test. Police got a search warrant to get a blood sample. Solo had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.24 percent, three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent. Tests also showed that Solo had Delta-9 THC in her system. Solo's husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, picked up the children.

Solo was the goalkeeper for the U.S. women's national soccer team from 2000 to 2016. She also was a World Cup champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

On April 29, she issued a statement on her social media accounts that she had requested that her Hall of Fame induction ceremony be postponed to 2023. She also said she would be entering an in-patient treatment program.

"At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family," she said.

In May 2018, prosecutors in Washington state dropped domestic violence charges against Solo. She had been charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault in 2014 after police said she assaulted two family members at a home in Kirkland, east of Seattle. The case was delayed by appeals. Prosecutors said they dropped the charges because the witnesses in the case wanted to move on with their lives and did not want to participate in a trial.