Soccer star Hope Solo is charged with DWI after arrest in Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem

AP London Olympics Solo Act

In this photo from January 2012, United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) clears the ball from in front of her net during the second half against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer game action at B.C. Place in Vancouver, Canada.

 Jonathan Hayward

U.S. soccer star Hope Solo was arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired and two other offenses, court records show.

Hope Amelia Stevens, 40, of Roaring River who is known professionally as Hope Solo, also is charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer.

Solo is accused of driving a GMC vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter at 3475 Parkway Village Circle while she was impaired with two children in her vehicle, according to an arrest warrant. The incident happened about 10:28 p.m., court records say.

A passerby told Officer G. Mager of the Winston-Salem Police Department that Solo was passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle for more than an hour, a court record shows. Mager had to wake up Solo as her vehicle's engine was running.

Solo had an odor of alcohol on her breath, and she had glassy and red eyes, according to the court record. Solo also refused to submit to a field sobriety test.

People are also reading…

Solo is accused of putting her two children at risk by being unconscious behind the wheel of the vehicle, another arrest warrant says. The children were in Solo's car when she was arrested.

Solo is accused of initially refusing to step out of her vehicle as Mager was investigating the case, the warrant said.

At the Forsyth County Jail, Solo refused to take a blood alcohol test, but Mager obtained a search warrant for Solo to submit a blood or urine sample, according to court records. That sample will be tested for impairing substances.

Solo's North Carolina driver's license was revoked for 30 days, another court record shows.

Solo was released on her written promise to appear June 28 in Forsyth District Court.

Solo was the goalkeeper for the U.S. women's national soccer team from 2000 to 2016. She also was a World Cup champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

She is married to Jerramy Stevens, a former NFL player.

Solo's attorney, Rich Nichols, issued a statement to TMZ, an online tabloid newspaper, about the charges against his client.

"On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life," Nichols said, "that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."

In May 2018, prosecutors in Washington state dropped domestic violence charges against Solo.

Solo had been charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault in 2014 after police said she assaulted two family members at a home in Kirkland, east of Seattle. The case was delayed by appeals.

Prosecutors dropped the charges, saying the witnesses in the case wanted to move on with their lives and did not want to participate in a trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

