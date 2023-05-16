A man in a vehicle fired a gun Monday into the air in the 400 block of North Trade Street in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 4:57 p.m. to that location on a report of discharging of a firearm, police said.

When officers arrived, they found no injured people or damaged property, police said.

Investigators determined that a man in an older model white sedan fired a gun into the air as the vehicle traveled south on North Trade Street, police said.

Police closed the 400 block of North Trade Street as they investigated the incident.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in this case.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.