Someone stole the inflatable chicken from Zaxby's. Boone police are asking the public's help to find it.

Inflatable chicken-lovers and anyone else interested in collecting a reward might want to help authorities in Boone solve the case of the stolen Zaxby's chicken.

High Country Crime Stoppers said that on Nov. 1, around 9:55 p.m., two men in a white, four-door pickup truck were seen leaving the Zaxby's restaurant with an inflatable chicken that was outside the chain restaurant.

The thieves let the air out of the chicken before they put it into the truck and drove off. The restaurant is on U.S. 221 N. on Boone.

The descriptions don't give a lot to go on:

One of the males was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt, yellow and black striped overalls and a black baseball cap. The other was wearing jeans, a black jacket and a yellow baseball cap.

Surveillance photos appear to show the two letting the air out of the chicken and running with it toward the pickup truck, which in the photos is stopped in the parking lot of the restaurant. The pickup truck then leaves the parking lot. Weather records indicate it rained in Boone on Nov. 1, and street reflections appear to confirm it was raining.

Store personnel had no immediate comment, but said a statement from the store owner would be forthcoming.

Authorities said anyone with information on the chicken heist should contact Boone police at 828-268-6900, but High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information: Call 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125.

In 2010, according to press accounts, a Zaxby's chicken stolen from a site in Athens, Ga., was recovered after a woman spotted the chicken in the back yard of a fraternity. According to accounts, two fraternity members confessed to stealing the chicken and storing it away until they brought it out for a pledge party months later.

The fraternity washed paint off the chicken and offered to pay Zaby's for damages, but the restaurant declined to press charges.