Someone threw a rock — and a homophobic slur — through a condo window in Boone, police say
Someone threw a rock — and a homophobic slur — through a condo window in Boone, police say

The Boone Police Department is investigating an incident last week in which someone threw a rock through the window of two people living at High Country Condominiums and uttered a homophobic slur. 

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the person who caused the property damage.

At 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, two people living in a condo at 1469 W. King. St. in Boone said someone threw a rock through their window. Sgt. Geoff Hayes of the Boone Police Department said the person used a homophobic slur when throwing the rock. He declined to provide more information, saying that this was an active investigation.

Boone Police investigators are trying to identify the person responsible and anyone who might have witnessed the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125 or contact Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. People can submit a tip by going to tipsubmit.com and selecting High Country Crime Stoppers in Boone from the map.

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

