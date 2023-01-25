 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Soup thrown at restaurant employee, King woman charged

  • 0

A King woman dissatisfied with her meal was arrested Wednesday, accused of throwing hot soup at a young employee at a Mayflower Seafood Restaurant in Rural Hall, authorities said.

Shannon Annette Adkins, 50, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant at 665 Montroyal Road, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. 

The customer who threw the soup left the scene before deputies arrived.

She turned herself in at the sheriff's office Wednesday, and was arrested.

A Forsyth County magistrate allowed Adkins to sign a written promise to appear in Forsyth District Court, the sheriff's office said.

A next court date was unavailable.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study shows traffic pollution can impair brain function

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert