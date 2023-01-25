Soup thrown at restaurant employee, King woman charged

A King woman dissatisfied with her meal was arrested Wednesday, accused of throwing hot soup at a young employee at a Mayflower Seafood Restaurant in Rural Hall, authorities said.

Shannon Annette Adkins, 50, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant at 665 Montroyal Road, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The customer who threw the soup left the scene before deputies arrived.

She turned herself in at the sheriff's office Wednesday, and was arrested.

A Forsyth County magistrate allowed Adkins to sign a written promise to appear in Forsyth District Court, the sheriff's office said.

A next court date was unavailable.