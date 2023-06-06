Authorities are searching for bodies at a former horse farm on Everidge Road in southwestern Winston-Salem, a law enforcement source told the Journal on Tuesday.

The source asked for anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the case.

Winston-Salem police forensics units are at the site for a second day, digging at the 13 acre property off Griffith Road.

On Monday, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said that his office is helping the Winston-Salem Police Department carry out an investigation on the property.

O'Neill said he could not comment on the subject of the investigation, but said authorities appreciate the cooperation they've gotten from the property owners.

O'Neill was also at the site on Tuesday morning along with police detectives.

Michael Jackson, who owns the property under the name Two Men & A Mule LLC, said Monday law enforcement officers told him they needed to carry out an investigation on the property and that he gave them permission to enter and do their jobs. Jackson said he was on the site part of the time while authorities investigated, but that none of the law enforcement officers would tell him what they were looking for.