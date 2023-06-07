Winston-Salem police are looking for body of a man in his late 20s or early 30s at the former horse farm off Griffith Road, a law enforcement source told the Journal Wednesday.

Police believe that the man’s body is buried somewhere on the farm’s property at 400 Everidge Road, the source said.

The source asked for anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the case.

Winston-Salem police searched this week at a former horse farm off Griffith Road in the city's southwestern section, the source told the Journal Tuesday.

It appeared Wednesday that no investigators were working at the site. An excavator, which began digging at the farm Monday, sat motionless.

Police forensics units worked at the site Monday and Tuesday, digging at the 13-acre property. A pile of dirt stood next to a hole about 12 feet in length.

District Attorney Jim O'Neill of Forsyth County has visited the property along with police detectives.

Neighbors say that the farm is typically quiet with few people coming and going from the farm.

An investigator put crime scene tape Tuesday in front of the house on Ever Spring Drive near the site. A toppled tree is obstructing the public's view of the farm from Ever Spring Drive.

O'Neill has declined to comment on the search, but said authorities appreciate the cooperation they've gotten from the property owners.

Michael Jackson, who owns the property under the name, Two Men & a Mule LLC, said Monday that officers told him they needed to carry out an investigation on the property and that he gave them permission to enter and do their jobs.

Jackson said he was at the site part of the time while authorities investigated, but that none of the law enforcement officers told him what they were looking for.

The investigation may take several days, and police will update the case when more information is available, police said.

When Renan L. Carter owned the property in 2011, Forsyth County animal-control officers removed 35 emaciated ponies from the site, and Carter later was convicted of three felony counts of animal cruelty and 33 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

In 2016, Carter sold the property to Two Men & A Mule LLC, which had been formed the same year.

Danielle Jackson, Michael Jackson's wife, said she and her husband have not kept animals on the property or done anything with the site since acquiring it. Michael Jackson said he has occasionally rented the house that is on the property beside the barn.