South Fork Elementary instructional assistant and her 2 young children were among 4 people found dead after house fire, friend says. Authorities say there were 'some suspicious circumstances' in Davie County case.

A woman who was an instructional assistant at South Fork Elementary School and her two young children were among the four people found dead after a house fire on Monday near the town of Cooleemee in Davie County, those who knew the family said Tuesday.

Ashton Brown and her two children, Bella Rose and Brixtyn, died at the house, said Jackie Klostermann, who created a GoFundMe for the family. By 10:30 p.m., the fundraising effort had raised nearly $10,000 and had more than 130 donors.

The GoFundMe page did not identify the man whose body was found in the fire-damaged house, nor have authorities: Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman described the two adults who died as the parents of the children who died inside the house.

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies began their investigation of the fire on Monday because of “some suspicious circumstances discovered by firefighters,” according to the sheriff’s office. The State Bureau of Investigation is working the case along with the Davie County Fire Marshal’s Office. Autopsies will be performed on the bodies to try to determine the causes of death.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Junction Road, and was under control by 3 p.m. When firefighters were able to enter the house, they discovered the bodies of the four people who had died. The fire was spotted and reported to the Cooleemee Fire Department by someone who noticed smoke coming from the house while driving past.

Klostermann described Brown as “my best friend.”

“It is to help out her family and help out with the funeral costs,” Klostermann said in an interview, describing the fund-raising effort. “We are all just in shock.”

Klostermann and the other GoFundMe page organizers described Brown and her children as people who were “well-loved throughout Davie County.”

“Her role as an early childhood educator allowed her to shine her light and love on several families in the community,” the GoFundMe says. “She loved her students and went the extra mile to make sure they were cared for as her own. Ashton lived to be the best mother she could be for her two children, Bella and Brixtyn.”

Bella Rose was 4, and a neighbor on Tuesday described hearing the little girl play happily with her mother in the front yard of the house on Junction Road just outside the town limits. Brixtyn was a little boy, only 8 months old.

Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said on Tuesday that the district’s crisis team had been dispatched to South Fork school on Tuesday to help students and staff.

A family member said that Brown’s job at the school involved working with special-needs children.

Whitney Posey, who lives in the neighborhood where the fire occurred, said she brought stuffed animals and balloons to the house as a memorial to the young children who lost their lives there. Posey left the items at the driveway, and someone else later moved them to the porch just beyond the charred interior of the house.

“It is a horrible tragedy,” Posey said, describing how she was able to see intensely thick smoke rising above the house, and flames.

She recalled the happy sounds of Bella as she played in the front yard with her mother.

“It is heartbreaking,” she said. “They were so young and so beautiful.”

A long stretch of Junction Road was closed off on Monday for firefighting activities and the subsequent investigation. By 8:30, as darkness descended, most of the firefighters and authorities had left, although Posey noted that a deputy was stationed at the burned house all night long.

Investigators came back to the scene Tuesday morning. An owner of the burned house who lives in another county, contacted by a Journal reporter on Tuesday, said she had been advised by the Davie County Sheriff’s Office not to give out any information to reporters about the tenants of the house.

Cooleemee Fire Chief Doug Arledge on Tuesday noted the number of victims and called the timing of the fire “very unusual,” but neither he nor the sheriff would say what specific things the investigation is looking at.

“We want to run down all the possibilities,” Arledge said, referring to the investigation.

Journal reporter John Hinton contributed to this story.

