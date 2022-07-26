 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stabbing leaves man in critical condition, Thomasville police say. No arrests have been made.

Thomasville police are investigating the stabbing of a man Monday night. 

Thomasville police officers went to a house in the 100 block of Maple Avenue at 6:02 p.m. Monday and found Branndon Johnson, 35, suffering from several stab wounds, according to a press release Tuesday. Two other people were in the house. Officers and Davidson County EMS personnel treated Johnson, who was then taken to a local hospital. Johnson is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances into the stabbing and no one has been arrested. Police said detectives believe the incident was isolated and they are not currently looking for any suspects. 

