Stabbing leaves man in critical condition, Winston-Salem police say

A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Winston-Salem.
Support Local Journalism
Zachery Baker, 31, of Sixteenth Street was taken to a local hospital early Friday with a stab wound to his upper torso, police said.
Investigators say the stabbing occurred in the 1600 block of North Patterson Avenue. They have yet to identify a suspect in the case.
Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to call police at336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County on the organization’s Facebook page.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.