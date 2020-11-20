 Skip to main content
Stabbing leaves man in critical condition, Winston-Salem police say
editor's pick top story

A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Winston-Salem.

Zachery Baker, 31, of Sixteenth Street was taken to a local hospital early Friday with a stab wound to his upper torso, police said. 

Investigators say the stabbing occurred in the 1600 block of North Patterson Avenue. They have yet to identify a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to call police at336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County on the organization’s Facebook page.

Tags

Breaking News