Stabbing leaves teenager critically wounded

A 19-year-old is in critical condition after a stabbing in Winston-Salem, police say.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of North Patterson shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday. They found Ayana Briasia Smith Daniels in a parking lot with stab wounds. The teenager was taken to a hospital and rushed into emergency surgery, according to police. Investigators say her injuries are life-threatening.

Smith Daniels, who police say has no permanent address, was arguing with another person in the North Patterson parking lot before the assault, according to a statement from investigators.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.