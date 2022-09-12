Stabbing victim collapses on sidewalk at Waughtown Street

A man who was stabbed collapsed on the sidewalk Monday night at the corner of Waughtown Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, witnesses said.

Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to locations at that corner and on Junia Avenue about a block away, where yellow police tape closed off the area of the investigation.

The stabbing victim was identified as Toran Marquez Gaskins, 39, who was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition Monday night, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said they began treatment for Gaskins after they arrived and began interviewing witnesses. Emergency medical workers arrived, took over treatment and loaded Gaskins onto an ambulance.

Police said it appeared that Gaskins got into an argument on Junia Avenue and was stabbed multiple times before the attacker left the area.

Terry Howell told the Journal that he was standing in the parking lot of the BP gas station and convenience store on the corner when he saw a man making his way across Waughtown Street from the parking lot of a Citgo station. Junia Avenue is about a block to the north.

Howell said the man was bleeding heavily from a cuts in his upper chest and his left side as he came across the street through traffic.

“Cars were coming down the street,” Howell said. “Some of them acted like they weren’t going to stop. He fell on the sidewalk bleeding.”

Howell said he approached the stabbing victim while someone else attempted to cover Gaskins’ wounds. It was obvious that the man was in a lot of pain, he said.

Police said anyone with information on the case can call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.