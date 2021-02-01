Standoff ends in Rural Hall. Man fired multiple times as deputy arrived, sheriff's office says.

A 78-year-old Rural Hall man has surrendered to authorities with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office after shooting a rifle multiple times as a deputy approached his home, then locking himself inside the residence, authorities said.

The standoff ended around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

After unsuccessfully trying to communicate with the man, authorities set off a small explosion at the door of the house around noon. The two loud bangs reverberated through the neighborhood as deputies blew a hole in the door and tossed in a robotic device that allowed deputies to understand what was going on inside.

Shortly afterward, the man gave himself up and has been taken to a hospital for evaluation, said Major Mark Elliott of the Forsyth Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Bureau.

When the shooting began, the man’s wife was standing at the back door between the shooter and the deputy, but it was unclear whether the man was aiming at anyone, Elliot said. The man then retreated back into the house, and the deputy was able to get the woman to a safe location, Elliott said.

The deputy did not attempt to fire back, he said.

Officers were at the home in the 8400 block of Circle Drive in Rural Hall to investigate a 911 hang up around 7:30 a.m.