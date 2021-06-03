Stanleyville minister faces more child pornography charges

The former pastor at First Baptist Church in Stanleyville faces additional child pornography charges, authorities said Thursday.

The Rev. T Elliott Welch, 34, of Stonewell Lane in Tobaccoville has been charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Welch was initially charged April 21 with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. An arrest warrant alleged that Welch copied material showing a nude girl, who appeared to be between the ages of 10 and 12, being raped by a man.

A person can be charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor if the person records, photographs, films, develops, or duplicates material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity. A person can also be charged with second degree sexual exploitation if the person distributes, transports, exhibits, receives, sells, purchases, exchanges or solicits material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity, the sheriff's office said.

