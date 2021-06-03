 Skip to main content
Stanleyville minister faces more child pornography charges
Stanleyville minister faces more child pornography charges

The former pastor at First Baptist Church in Stanleyville faces additional child pornography charges, authorities said Thursday.

The Rev. T Elliott Welch, 34, of Stonewell Lane in Tobaccoville has been charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Welch was initially charged April 21 with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. An arrest warrant alleged that Welch copied material showing a nude girl, who appeared to be between the ages of 10 and 12, being raped by a man.

A person can be charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor if the person records, photographs, films, develops, or duplicates material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity. A person can also be charged with second degree sexual exploitation if the person distributes, transports, exhibits, receives, sells, purchases, exchanges or solicits material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity, the sheriff's office said.

A person commits the offense of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor if that person possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity, the sheriff's office said.

Welch received a $250,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 1.

Several months ago, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone who lives in the 7600 block of Stonewell Lane had uploaded child pornography to the internet.

Investigators the executed a search warrant at that home.

Welch resigned from First Baptist Church after he was first charged. 

T. Elliott Welch

Welch

