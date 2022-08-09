State AG loses attempt to block law governing political speech. Forsyth DA says AG's political ad defamed him.

A federal judge has paved the way for Wake County prosecutors to pursue potential criminal charges against N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and his campaign staff over a 2020 political ad that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill claims was defamatory and false.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles denied a motion asking her to block enforcement of a state law that Wake County prosecutors are using against Stein's campaign. The state law, established in 1931, prohibits people from publishing or circulating false and "derogatory" information about a candidate that could harm that candidate's chances at getting elected or being nominated.

Stein's campaign, Ralston Lapp Guinn Media and the woman in the disputed ad filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on July 21, claiming that the state law was archaic and violated the First Amendment protections for free speech.

O'Neill, a Republican who is now running for re-election as Forsyth County District Attorney, was challenging Stein, the Democratic incumbent, for N.C. Attorney General in 2020. One of the major issues in the campaign was how each man had handled backlogs of untested rape kits. O'Neill accused Stein of doing little, and Stein hit back with a campaign ad that ran between August and October 2020. The ad featured a woman, identified only as Juliette, who was a part-time employee in Stein's office and who said she is a sexual-assault survivor. Juliette said she was shocked and upset to learn that "Jim O'Neill left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf leaving rapists on the street."

O'Neill lost the election.

O'Neill objected that the ad was false, saying that he, as a district attorney, had no authority to order law-enforcement agencies to submit untested rape kits to the State Crime Lab. He then filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections, which investigated and then turned its findings over to the Wake County District Attorney's Office for possible criminal prosecution.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman has said she recused herself because of her professional relationships with both men and assigned a senior prosecutor, David Saacks, to handle the case.

Eagles temporarily blocked the state law on July 25, the same day that Wake County prosecutors were planning to present evidence to the grand jury so that the grand jury could determine if criminal charges were warranted. But she reversed herself in her ruling Tuesday.

In a written decision Tuesday, Eagles ruled that the state law, only used one other time since it was established in 1931, is constitutionally valid and concluded that Stein's campaign is not likely to succeed in a lawsuit on the merits.

She also said that the law does advance a compelling interest of the state in "protecting against fraud and libel in elections and is narrowly tailored to serve those interests."

Eagles also concluded the law withstands legal scrutiny.

"Because the speech that (the state law) prohibits — false defamatory speech about candidates intended to affect elections — must be made with actual malice ... the law provides appropriate 'breathing space' for protected speech," Eagles writes in her opinion.

Vanessa Watson, a spokeswoman for Stein's campaign, said they're reviewing the decision. Stein's campaign has the option to appeal Eagles' decision to the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Freeman could not be reached for comment Tuesday. In a statement, O'Neill said, "The American people have lost faith in our political system because of career politicians like Josh Stein who readily lie to the public in order to maintain their own power. It’s difficult to comprehend that the Attorney General would fabricate a story during our campaign about the role of the prosecutor in our criminal justice system, and then, retroactively, try to extinguish the very law designed to prevent politicians like himself from lying to the public. What an embarrassment to the people of North Carolina."

At a hearing on July 25, Joseph Zeszotarski, an attorney for Freeman, argued that any block on enforcing the law could jeopardize Wake County prosecutors' chances of pursuing criminal charges because there is a two-year statute of limitations that expires in October. Zeszotarski said in court on July 25 that prosecutors were looking at charging at least two people but did not identify those people.

According to court documents, William D. Marsh, an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation, was prepared to testify that he had uncovered evidence that Stein's campaign had produced a false ad and that Stein and his staff should have known that the ad was false when they had the ad aired.

Zeszotarski said in court papers that "Stein and others in his campaign were aware of and/or recklessly indifferent to that falsity (of the ad), given their positions as lawyers and elected officials intricately involved in the legislation creating the SAECK (Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits) initiative" and that "the Stein Political Ad was derogatory toward his political opponent."

Pressly Millen, an attorney for Stein's campaign, has argued that the ad was accurate and fact-checked. He also has said that the ad did not specifically say O'Neill had the authority to submit untested rape kits but O'Neill can advise law-enforcement agencies.

Violations of the state law are considered misdemeanors and punishable by a maximum of 60 days in jail and court fines. People who have little to no criminal record likely will not face jail time if convicted.