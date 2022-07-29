State Board of Elections removed from lawsuit filed by AG Josh Stein.

The State Board of Elections has been dismissed from a federal lawsuit over the enforcement of a state law at the center of a battle between Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill and N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein.

Stein's campaign had sued members of the State Board of Elections and Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. O'Neill filed a complaint in September 2020 with the State Board of Election and requested a criminal investigation under a never-used 1931 state law that prohibits people from publishing or circulating false and "derogatory" information that could hurt a candidate's chances at election. O'Neill claimed that Stein had defamed him in a campaign ad that suggested O'Neill mishandled untested rape kits in Forsyth County.

Stein contends that the state law is unconstitutional and poses a danger to political free speech.

On Friday, Pressly M. Millen, an attorney for Stein's campaign, filed a notice of voluntary dismissal for members of the State Board of Elections, including chairman Damon Circosta. The dismissal was based on what an attorney for the State Board of Elections said at a hearing in U.S. District Court last week. Thomas Segars, the attorney, said that the State Board of Elections had completed its investigation and that the investigation is closed. He said that the State Board of Elections does not intend to take any further action.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles issued an order Monday after a hearing that blocks enforcement of the state law. That means Freeman's office cannot pursue any prosecution of Stein or anyone associated with his campaign until at least next week.

Joseph Zeszotarski, an attorney for Freeman, said in court Monday that Wake County prosecutors were planning to go to a grand jury Monday afternoon to obtain what is called a presentment. A presentment is not an indictment. In the case of a presentment, a grand jury has three options -- it can determine the investigation is over and do nothing else; ask for further investigation; or ask prosecutors to come back at a later date to seek an indictment.

Raleigh news station WBTV and Axios reported that Eagles' decision came down 30 minutes before Wake County prosecutors were scheduled to go to the grand jury. WBTV obtained a 2019 memo in which an attorney for the State Board of Elections discounted the state law in another case, saying that the law might be unconstitutional.

Freeman has said she recused herself from the case because of her professional relationships with both Stein and O'Neill. She said she handed the case to David Saacks, a senior prosecutor in her office.

The campaign ad in question came about during a heated battle for the Attorney General's seat between O'Neill, a Republican who is currently seeking re-election as Forsyth district attorney, and Stein, the Democratic incumbent. The two fought over how each had handled a backlog of untested rape kits. In the lawsuit, Stein alleged that O'Neill made false statements about Stein's record. To hit back at O'Neill, Stein's campaign had Ralston Lapp Guinn Media Group, a plaintiff in the suit, produce an ad.

That ad featured a woman only referred to as Juliette, who says she is a sexual-assault survivor. She says in the ad that she was upset to learn that O'Neill had 1,500 untested rape kits "on a shelf leaving rapists out on the street." O'Neill has said the ad is a lie and that he has no control over submitting rape kits to the State Crime Labs.

Stein stands by the accuracy of the campaign ad and said that the ad was fact-checked.

The next hearing on the lawsuit is Aug. 4 in U.S. District Court in Greensboro.

