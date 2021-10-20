State prosecutor: Winston-Salem man's conviction in murder of two-year-old should be upheld.

A state prosecutor with the N.C. Attorney General's Office is urging an appellate court to uphold the conviction of a Winston-Salem man accused of brutally murdering a 2-year-old boy six years ago.
Charles Thomas Stacks, 36, is serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Forsyth County jury convicted him in April 2019 of first-degree murder, felony child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury in the death of Jaxson Swaim. Forsyth County prosecutors had sought the death penalty, but the jury recommended a life sentence.
Stacks has filed an appeal to the N.C. Court of Appeals, arguing two things -- that a judge should have declared a mistrial after a juror started applying for a volunteer position with a child-advocacy group before she was selected and that a prosecutor made improper comments about the presumption of innocence in her closing argument. He said in court papers that a judge should have made clear that the prosecutor misstated the law.
Sherri Horner Lawrence, special deputy attorney general for the N.C. Attorney General's Office, said in court papers filed Monday that the judge could not have declared a mistrial because court officials found out about the issue with the juror after the jury had already found Stacks guilty. She also said that the prosecutor's statements were not prejudicial and the jury did not recommend the death penalty in the case.
At trial, Forsyth County prosecutors alleged that Stacks killed 2-year-old Jaxson in April 2015, leaving the child with bruises all over his body and bite marks. He was not the child's father but had been friends with Jaxson's mother, Candace Swain. Prosecutors said Stacks sold the mother drugs and had her work as a prostitute.
Prosecutors said Stacks had abused Jaxson, whipping him with a belt, burning the boy cigarettes and biting him. They also said Stacks placed a rubber band on Jaxson’s penis, causing it to swell and become red, to keep Jaxson from urinating on himself.
Stacks' wife Megin has a pending felony charge of accessory after the fact to felony child abuse and misdemeanor obstruction. It's not clear whether a trial date has been set.
In his appeal, Stacks' attorney, Lisa Miles, said that a juror, Ashley Shaw, had started an application to become a volunteer for the guardian ad litem program. Shaw sought an application after seeing a flyer for the program in the jury pool room. Shaw had not yet been selected as a juror for the trial.
Miles argued that Stacks' trial attorneys, Nils Gerber and Stephen Ball, were ineffective because they failed to request a mistrial after it was discovered that Shaw had started filling out the application.
Judge Stuart Albright of Forsyth Superior Court held a hearing outside the presence of the jury where Fredrick Evans, a guardian ad litem attorney advocate, testified that information seeking volunteers for the program had been placed in the jury pool room. The jury clerk had given permission for the materials to be in the room.
Lawrence said that Albright didn't have the authority to declare a mistrial in the first place because Stacks had already been convicted by that point. But she also said that Shaw had been thoroughly vetted as a juror. Albright also made findings that Shaw starting the application didn't change her ability to be fair and impartial.
Lawrence said that during jury selection, Shaw, who had worked as a nurse anethetist, mentioned that she had worked with Couture on occasion. Stacks' attorneys had the opportunity to ask Shaw about her work with Couture and whether that would affect her ability to be impartial, Lawrence said. Ultimately, Lawrence said, Shaw was selected as a juror.
Lawrence also argued that Stacks failed to prove that the closing arguments of the prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin, was improper. Martin, in her closing argument, said that Stacks' presumption of innocence had vanished the moment Couture left the witness stand.
"The prosecutor's argument was based on her own analysis of the evidence and conclusion that the State had made its burden of proof," Lawrence said.
She argued that Albright's jury instructions that Stacks is presumed innocent was sufficient to deal with any harm that may have come from Martin's closing argument. Additionally, Albright told jurors that closing arguments were not evidence before Martin spoke, Lawrence said.
"The trial court's instructions to the jury on the presumption of innocence after the jury was impaneled and during the final jury charge diminished any impact of any alleged inaccurate statements about the evidence or the law during jury argument," Lawrence said.
It will likely take months before the N.C. Court of Appeals issues a ruling.
336-727-7326