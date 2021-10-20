State prosecutor: Winston-Salem man's conviction in murder of two-year-old should be upheld.

At trial, Forsyth County prosecutors alleged that Stacks killed 2-year-old Jaxson in April 2015, leaving the child with bruises all over his body and bite marks. He was not the child's father but had been friends with Jaxson's mother, Candace Swain. Prosecutors said Stacks sold the mother drugs and had her work as a prostitute.

Prosecutors said Stacks had abused Jaxson, whipping him with a belt, burning the boy cigarettes and biting him. They also said Stacks placed a rubber band on Jaxson’s penis, causing it to swell and become red, to keep Jaxson from urinating on himself.

Stacks' wife Megin has a pending felony charge of accessory after the fact to felony child abuse and misdemeanor obstruction. It's not clear whether a trial date has been set.

In his appeal, Stacks' attorney, Lisa Miles, said that a juror, Ashley Shaw, had started an application to become a volunteer for the guardian ad litem program. Shaw sought an application after seeing a flyer for the program in the jury pool room. Shaw had not yet been selected as a juror for the trial.

Miles argued that Stacks' trial attorneys, Nils Gerber and Stephen Ball, were ineffective because they failed to request a mistrial after it was discovered that Shaw had started filling out the application.