Stokes County attorney is disbarred after conviction on drug charges

A Stokes County criminal-defense attorney can no longer practice law after she was convicted on charges that she sold marijuana and Xanax from her home, which also doubled as her law office.
Hayley Christine Sherman, 32, has been disbarred, according to an order of discipline filed April 26 by the Disciplinary Hearing Commission of the N.C. State Bar.
Sherman was initially charged with 14 drug charges. Those included three counts of felony possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, two counts of felony conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana and three counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for use, storage or sale of a controlled substance. She was also convicted of possessing Xanax with the intent of selling and delivering those drugs.
On Oct. 22, 2018, she pleaded guilty to most of those charges while others were voluntarily dismissed by prosecutors as part of a plea arrangement.
Judge Michael Duncan of Stokes Superior Court gave Sherman a suspended sentence of six months to 17 months and placed her on supervised probation for 30 months, which she has completed.
Her then-fiance, James Brandon Farmer, 36, pleaded guilty to 16 charges, including two misdemeanor counts of child abuse. The child-abuse charges resulted from allegations that Farmer had a child under 16 staying in a house used for illegal drug use, according to arrest warrants. According to the order of discipline, the child was 12.
Sherman and Farmer were arrested in April 2018 after the Stokes County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on Sherman's house after 1 a.m. April 5. Deputies found marijuana, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. They also found Xanax.
By violating the law, the commission found that Sherman violated the Rules of Professional Conduct.
"Defendant's arrest and conviction were notable and widely-discussed events in the small town where Defendant lived and practiced, and there was considerable regional media coverage of Defendant's arrest, prosecution and conviction," the order of discipline said, noting newspaper headlines. "The publicity surrounding Defendant's criminal prosecution had a profoundly negative effect on the public's perception of the legal profession."
The commission concluded that her job as a criminal-defense attorney "exacerbated the negative impact of her illegal conduct on the profession and the rule of law."
The commission also concluded that Sherman was not remorseful and "had not taken full responsibility for her conduct."
David Freedman, Sherman's attorney, said Sherman does have remorse and has worked hard to turn her life around.
"After she was convicted, she went to work as a janitor at a debt collection company and she has worked her way up to being a regular employee for the company," he said.
The commission held hearings in Raleigh on Feb. 5 and March 30. Freedman said company officials and employees came to Raleigh to testify on Sherman's behalf.
Freedman said she has been cooperative and never denied what she did.
