Stolen four-wheeler flips, driver tries to run over deputy, Surry authorities say

MOUNT AIRY — A Surry County deputy fired a service weapon at the driver of a four-wheeler early Monday after the man tried to strike or run over the deputy, during a pursuit that began in Virginia and ended with the four-wheeler wrecked in Surry County, authorities said.

The Surry County Sheriff's office said its deputies responded about 4:25 a.m. to help the Patrick County, Va., sheriff's office as its deputies pursued a Lincoln Town Car towing the four-wheeler. When Surry deputies joined the chase, they observed that a man was riding the four-wheeler as it was being towed south on Riverside Drive at speeds that were in excess of 70 miles per hour.

The Surry sheriff's office said one of its deputies caught up with the car and four-wheeler as they approached the Linville Road intersection. The Lincoln turned left onto Linville Road, causing the four-wheeler to roll in the intersection and throw off the man riding on it.

Authorities said the man restarted the four-wheeler and tried to run over the deputy. The deputy fired at the man. The man sped off on the four-wheeler but ran away after it wrecked in a single-vehicle crash. Authorities did not say whether they believe the operator of the four-wheeler received any injury in the gunfire.

The four-wheeler had been reported stolen in Patrick County.

Deputies did apprehend the driver of the Lincoln, who was identified as Amber Rose Spainhour, 35, of Mount Airy. She was charged with one count of felony fleeing to elude arrest, one count of felony possession of stolen goods, one count of being a fugitive from justice and one count of driving with a revoked license. Surry County authorities said Spainhour will face additional charges from Patrick County.

The N.C. SBI is assisting the criminal investigation division of the Surry County Sheriff's Office on the case. The deputy who fired the weapon is on administrative leave and the SBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting, both standard procedures.