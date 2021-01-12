‘Stop shooting at my house,’ says sister of 9-year-old hit by gunfire in Winston-Salem

No arrests have been made, police said.

A neighbor who declined to give her name said she felt bad that a shooting had happened in the area.

“I hope she’s OK,” the woman said about Ailani.

Another neighbor who also declined to give her name said she heard the gunfire Monday night, but she doesn’t know Ailani.

Gunfire happens sporadically in the neighborhood, the second woman said, but she feels safe living there.

Jacqueline Bridges, a city resident who works near the site of the shooting, said she thinks the area is mostly safe, but that Winston-Salem has too much violence.

“I hear about the shootings all the time in Winston-Salem,” Bridges said.

James Bedsworth of Winston-Salem also said that the neighborhood along South MLK is typically safe, but he has seen what he described as gang activity in the area.

Last year, he saw one group of teens chasing another group of teens, Bedsworth said.

Jacqueline Salinas sees things differently.

“This isn’t a safe neighborhood,” Salinas said. “There is always something happening in the streets.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County is on Facebook.