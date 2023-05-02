A woman who lives in Brandemere Apartment Homes off Bethabara Park Boulevard was injured Monday when a stray bullet entered her apartment, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said they were called to Brandemere Court inside the complex about 10:15 p.m. to investigate a report that a gun had been fired.

While investigating that call, police said, officers were told that a woman had been taken to the hospital by a friend after receiving a gunshot wound. Authorities said the woman received an injury to the lower part of her body and was listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Further investigation showed that the woman was inside her apartment when she was struck by what police believe was a stray bullet.

Police said anyone with information should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.