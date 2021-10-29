Student brought inoperable handgun to Mineral Springs Elementary on Friday, school spokesman says

A Winston-Salem police officer confiscated an inoperable handgun Friday that a student at Mineral Springs Elementary School brought to the school, authorities said. The incident is latest in a rash of guns found within the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

About noon, a teacher at Mineral Springs Elementary learned about a potential safety issue on campus, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school district.

It was reported that a student might have a weapon, Campbell said. A search revealed that a student had an unloaded, inoperable and older model handgun.

A city police officer confiscated the gun, Campbell said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Anytime it is believed a weapon is on campus, operable or not, law enforcement is called," Campbell said.

School administrators also contacted the student's parents.

All students are safe, and no students or staff were ever threatened or harmed, Campbell said.

School officials also notified Mineral Springs parents via email and phone calls, letting them know that this is a non-emergency situation and that at no time do we feel students were in any danger, Campbell said.