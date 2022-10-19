Students make false report of armed intruder at South Davidson Middle, High School campus

A group of students falsely reported Wednesday that there was an armed intruder at South Davidson Middle and High School, officials said.

The students made their false report to a staff member, said Tabitha Broadway, a spokeswoman for Davidson County Schools. The schools share a campus at 14956 South N.C. 109.

School administrators and law enforcement officers responded immediately, which led a lockdown at both schools to ensure that schools' campuses were secure, Broadway said.

Investigators allege that the false claim may have been made to divert attention away from one of the reporting students, who brought an airsoft pistol to school Wednesday, Broadway said.

There was no evidence that the student had plans to do any harm with the airsoft pistol, and the student had not threatened anyone, the school district said. Airsoft pistols fire BBs.

"Davidson County Schools will not tolerate behavior that causes fear in others, places others in harm's way, and interrupts the learning environment," Broadway said. "This incident continues to be investigated by law enforcement and appropriate consequences and charges will be administered.

"It is frustrating that today's event caused the students, staff, and community such unnecessary concern," Broadway said.