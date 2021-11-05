Students stole car and cash from teacher. The car later crashed into a tree, injuring juveniles.

Students stole keys to a car and cash from the purse of a Wiley Middle School teacher during the school day on Wednesday, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools confirmed on Friday.
Hours later, a person driving the stolen car, a Jeep Cherokee, crashed into a tree North Cherry and West 20th streets. The driver fled and three juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Winston-Salem police spotted the car near Northwest Boulevard and Oak Street around 7 p.m. The driver took off at a high rate of speed before crashing, police reported.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office issued the report on the stolen car. It provides the school resource officer who works at Wiley. The report said a suspect took car keys and a purse with cash from the the tote bag of the victim, a teacher at Wiley.
School district spokesman Brent Campbell said security and surveillance cameras helped law enforcement identify the students. The students will be disciplined according to district policy. Specific details are protected by federal student privacy laws, he said.
The sheriff's office referred questions about the crash and the suspects to Winston-Salem Police, which did not immediately respond.
