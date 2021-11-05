 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Students stole car and cash from teacher. The car later crashed into a tree, injuring juveniles.
0 Comments
breaking

Students stole car and cash from teacher. The car later crashed into a tree, injuring juveniles.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Students stole keys to a car and cash from the purse of a Wiley Middle School teacher during the school day on Wednesday, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools confirmed on Friday. 

Hours later, a person driving the stolen car, a Jeep Cherokee, crashed into a tree North Cherry and West 20th streets. The driver fled and three juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Winston-Salem police spotted the car near Northwest Boulevard and Oak Street around 7 p.m. The driver took off at a high rate of speed before crashing, police reported.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office issued the report on the stolen car. It provides the school resource officer who works at Wiley. The report said a suspect took car keys and a purse with cash from the the tote bag of the victim, a teacher at Wiley.

School district spokesman Brent Campbell said security and surveillance cameras helped law enforcement identify the students. The students will be disciplined according to district policy. Specific details are protected by federal student privacy laws, he said.

The sheriff's office referred questions about the crash and the suspects to Winston-Salem Police, which did not immediately respond.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

Police: Woman killed while walking across Peters Creek Parkway. Crash shut down Peters Creek Parkway at Academy for four hours.
Crime

Police: Woman killed while walking across Peters Creek Parkway. Crash shut down Peters Creek Parkway at Academy for four hours.

Winston-Salem police are investigating a crash Saturday night at Peters Creek Parkway and Academy where a woman was killed. Police said the woman, Crystal Renee Bennett, was walking across Peters Creek Parkway outside the crosswalk when a car hit her. No criminal charges have been filed against the driver, who police said cooperated with the investigation. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News