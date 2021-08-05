Suit against Wake Forest dismissed. The mother of a man shot to death on campus claimed security was lax.

Eagles noted that, before Baker's death, Wake Forest University had never had a shooting or a homicide on its campus.

Reached Thursday afternoon, Dixon said she didn't have any immediate comment because she had not had a chance to read the ruling. Jonathon N. Fazzola, an attorney for Dixon, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wake Forest University sent out this statement:

"The Court found that 'the undisputed evidence shows that Mr. Baker's killing was not foreseeable' and 'the general level of safety on campus was high.' Our deepest condolences remain with Mr. Baker's family and friends."

The lawsuit alleged that university officials and other defendants had lax security at the party at The Barn. It specifically accused Wake Forest officials of reducing police presence at large campus events. Before 2014, the university had a combined force of nine university and Winston-Salem police officers who monitored events at The Barn, which is located near Piccolo and Palmer residence halls.