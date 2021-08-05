Suit against Wake Forest dismissed. The mother of a man shot to death on campus claimed security was lax.

A federal wrongful-death lawsuit against Wake Forest University has been dismissed, according to court documents filed Thursday. The lawsuit was in response to the fatal 2018 shooting of 21-year-old Najee Ali Baker.
The Winston-Salem State University football player was shot to death after a party at The Barn on Wake's campus.
Baker's mother, Jemel Ali Dixon, filed the wrongful death suit on May 7, 2019, against Wake Forest University and several other defendants, including the university's chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. Claims against the other defendants were previously dismissed or settled. Wake Forest University was the remaining defendant, and a trial had been set for Nov. 1.
Separately, Jakier Shanique Austin, who was initially charged with murder in Baker's death, pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter and is serving up to seven years and five months in prison. Malik Patience Smith, 19, was convicted on charges that he pointed a gun at a man who was with Baker during the shooting. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles granted the school's motion for summary judgment on Thursday, meaning that Eagles ruled in Wake Forest University's favor without the need to go to trial.
She ruled that Dixon's attorneys had not provided sufficient proof that university officials could have predicted that a homicide would happen on the university's campus and worked to prevent it from happening.
Eagles noted that, before Baker's death, Wake Forest University had never had a shooting or a homicide on its campus.
Reached Thursday afternoon, Dixon said she didn't have any immediate comment because she had not had a chance to read the ruling. Jonathon N. Fazzola, an attorney for Dixon, could not be reached immediately for comment.
Wake Forest University sent out this statement:
"The Court found that 'the undisputed evidence shows that Mr. Baker's killing was not foreseeable' and 'the general level of safety on campus was high.' Our deepest condolences remain with Mr. Baker's family and friends."
The lawsuit alleged that university officials and other defendants had lax security at the party at The Barn. It specifically accused Wake Forest officials of reducing police presence at large campus events. Before 2014, the university had a combined force of nine university and Winston-Salem police officers who monitored events at The Barn, which is located near Piccolo and Palmer residence halls.
That changed after 2014, when Black and other minority students raised concerns that university police were racist in how they handled events hosted by minority students. A study was done that made a number of recommendations. The lawsuit said the university ignored the study and not only reduced police presence at large events but also turned over the planning of such events to students.
Dixon's attorneys also said that previous assaults during events at The Barn should have put Wake Forest officials on notice for the possibility of violence.
The judge largely rejected those arguments. She said none of the assaults on campus at Wake Forest resulted in serious injury requiring hospitalization.
"When altercations occurred at The Barn, they generally involved shoving, fistfights and crowd control issues," Eagles wrote in her decision. "The evidence does not give rise to a disputed question of material fact as to foreseeability of an assault involving a dangerous weapon at the Barn, much less of a homicide involving a firearm."
Eagles' decision dismisses the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning that it cannot be re-filed. The decision could be appealed to the 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals.
336-727-7326