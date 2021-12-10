Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem

This newest lawsuit centers on Robert Jenkins. According to the lawsuit, Jenkins was a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy who worked, along with his wife, as a house parent at the Stockton Cottage at the Children’s Home. The lawsuit does not indicate whether any criminal charges were ever filed against Jenkins. It says the attorneys have not been able to find Jenkins and don’t know whether he is alive.

The boy and his sister moved to the Children’s Home in 1966. At the time, the boy was 10. He lived in two different cottages over the next four to five years before he ran away, the lawsuit said. When he was found, the boy was sent to live in Stockton Cottage.

The lawsuit said Jenkins often rode around campus in his patrol vehicle and wore his deputy uniform. The alleged sexual assault happened during Easter Weekend in April 1971. Many children had left to spend time with family, but the boy was required to remain behind, according to the lawsuit.

He could walk to downtown Winston-Salem to see a movie. On the day of the alleged assault, it rained, and the boy sought shelter. That led to the boy getting to the cottage late, and Jenkins berated him, shouting obscenities and threatening to hurt him, the lawsuit said.