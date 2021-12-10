Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem

In 1971, a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children’s Home pointed a loaded gun to the head of a 14-year-old boy while he sexually assaulted him, according to a new lawsuit filed Wednesday.
The lawsuit said the boy, who had just gotten out of the shower, jumped out of the window to escape further assault, and that a few days later, the deputy fired a shot at the boy while on campus.
The lawsuit was filed in Mecklenburg Superior Court. It is the seventh lawsuit against the Children’s Home, which is now known as Crossnore School and Children’s Home, and the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. The conference used to operate the Children’s Home.
The first six lawsuits included allegations against a married couple who worked as two house parents at the Anna Haines Cottage — Bruce Jackson “Jack” Biggs and Beatrice Biggs. They worked as house parents from about 1966 to 1975. The couple was never criminally charged for the allegations that they sexually assaulted several boys and their own daughter. Jack Biggs died in 2015 and Beatrice Biggs lives in a nursing home. Previous lawsuits have said that the couple was fired. Attorneys for the Children’s Home and the Western North Carolina Conference have previously denied allegations and sought to dismiss the lawsuits.
This newest lawsuit centers on Robert Jenkins. According to the lawsuit, Jenkins was a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy who worked, along with his wife, as a house parent at the Stockton Cottage at the Children’s Home. The lawsuit does not indicate whether any criminal charges were ever filed against Jenkins. It says the attorneys have not been able to find Jenkins and don’t know whether he is alive.
The boy and his sister moved to the Children’s Home in 1966. At the time, the boy was 10. He lived in two different cottages over the next four to five years before he ran away, the lawsuit said. When he was found, the boy was sent to live in Stockton Cottage.
The lawsuit said Jenkins often rode around campus in his patrol vehicle and wore his deputy uniform. The alleged sexual assault happened during Easter Weekend in April 1971. Many children had left to spend time with family, but the boy was required to remain behind, according to the lawsuit.
He could walk to downtown Winston-Salem to see a movie. On the day of the alleged assault, it rained, and the boy sought shelter. That led to the boy getting to the cottage late, and Jenkins berated him, shouting obscenities and threatening to hurt him, the lawsuit said.
The boy walked away and went to take a shower. Jenkins stood outside the shower and continued to yell at him, the lawsuit alleges. The boy finished the shower and came out with a towel wrapped around his waist. He started dressing, his back to Jenkins.
“Jenkins, dressed in full sheriff’s uniform with a .45-caliber loaded gun, can of mace and Billy club attached to his belt grabbed Plaintiff by the hair and placed the cocked gun to Plaintiff’s temple,” the lawsuit said.
Jenkins threatened to shoot the boy. The lawsuit alleges that Jenkins fondled the boy’s penis until the boy ejaculated while Jenkins held the gun to the boy’s head. According to the lawsuit, Jenkins then threatened to rape the boy and started taking his pants off. The boy knocked the gun out of Jenkins’ hand. The gun flew across the room, and the boy, completely nude, jumped out of an open window.
“On landing, Plaintiff ran as fast as he could, hearing Jenkins screaming, ‘I’ll get you and I’ll kill you.’”
The boy went to the cottage next door and found some clothes. Jenkins got into his patrol car and with a flashlight, went looking for the boy on campus. The boy, the lawsuit said, went running into the cow pasture, where he spent the rest of the night.
The next morning, the boy went to the cottage of Mr. Edwards (the lawsuit doesn’t mention the man’s first name), the Children’s Home’s administrator and superintendent, and told him about the sexual assault. Mr. Edwards accused the boy of lying. The boy, who had been on probation, was sent before a judge and his probation officer, Nan Holbrook. The boy told Holbrook about the abuse. Nothing was done, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit alleges that Jenkins started “terrorizing” the boy while on campus and that on two occasions, Jenkins fired his gun at the boy, missing both times. The boy was assigned to a different cottage on campus where he remained.
The boy went to a bishop with the Western North Carolina Conference who lived in a house on Reynolda Road on property owned by the Children’s Home. The boy told the bishop (the boy, who is now in his 60s, could not remember the man’s name, the lawsuit said) about the abuse. Again, nothing happened, the lawsuit alleges.
The boy eventually was sent to the Swananoa Juvenile facility in Asheville after his probation was revoked. He was not permitted to return to the Children’s Home.
The lawsuit alleges negligence; negligent hiring, retention and supervision; breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud. The lawsuit seeks damages of at least $25,000. No trial date has been set.
