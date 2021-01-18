Suit: House parents sexually abused their own daughter in addition to several boys at Children's Home in Winston-Salem

The lawsuit details numerous instances in which her parents forced her to watch them sexually assault boys who lived at Haines Cottage. Beatrice Biggs, the lawsuit said, would force her daughter to fondle boys she brought into the bedroom. Jack Biggs, the lawsuit alleges, forced her daughter to look at pornographic magazines featuring sadomasochism.

Biggs-Fore said that one time, her mother took her and a boy from Haines Cottage to see the R-rated movie, "Frenzy." The 1972 film was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and contained a rape scene. According to the lawsuit, Beatrice Biggs told her daughter to sit in the front row. Biggs-Fore alleges that she heard sounds and when she turned around, she saw her mother sexually abusing the boy.

When she did something wrong, her parents forced her to pull her pants and underwear down in the boy's study hall, pushed her onto a desk and beat her, the lawsuit said. Another time, she was forced outside of Haines Cottage without any clothes on, the lawsuit said.

Biggs-Fore said she saw her father masturbating a boy and watched her mother humiliate another boy by making fun of the boy's penis, the lawsuit said.