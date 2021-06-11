Suit: White police officers assaulted Black man during traffic stop in Winston-Salem and tried to seize cellphone

Yates approached on the passenger side door and when he saw that Thompson had a phone, he immediately yelled at Thompson to hand the phone over, the lawsuit alleges. At the same time, Bross started yelling at Thompson to give him the phone and telling him to get out of the car, according to the lawsuit.

Then Bross opened the door and yanked Thompson out of the car, pulling Yates through the car, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit said Thompson was slammed to the ground, landing on his jaw. His hand holding the cellphone was pinned underneath, the lawsuit said.

Bross got on Thompson's back, kneeling on his head and demanding to see the hand with the phone in it. Thompson offered up his free hand and one of the officers said "you're not in charge."

The lawsuit alleges that Bross and Yates beat Thompson in the chest and ribs, kneeled on his back and struck his neck. They also twisted his free arm. The lawsuit said that Thompson was yelling for help and saying he was being beaten. The officers "mocked Thompson saying 'there's no one here man,' 'you don't have an audience' and words to that effect," the lawsuit said.