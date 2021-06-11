Suit: White police officers assaulted Black man during traffic stop in Winston-Salem and tried to seize cellphone

A federal lawsuit alleges that two white Winston-Salem police officers targeted a Black man, pulled him over, tried to seize his cellphone and then yanked him out of the car and beat him, leaving him with permanent injuries.
According to the lawsuit, one of the officer's body-cam footage caught the entire encounter, and in that footage, the officers said they had been watching the man because he had been in two different rental cars earlier in the week.
Attorneys for Destiny Raye Thompson, 39, of North Wilkesboro, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina, which includes Forsyth County. The lawsuit names as defendants officers Phillip Yates and Joseph F. Bross.
According to Winston-Salem Journal articles, Yates was promoted to corporal in 2019 and Bross graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training in 2016. When Bross graduated, he won the Vivian Burke Character Award. Yates has been with the police department since 2011. Bross was hired in 2015. Both officers are corporals. Bross's annual salary is about $53,000. Yates is paid about $54,000 a year. Neither one has been demoted, according to city records.
Bross and Yates did not respond to voice mail messages that the Journal left on phone numbers listed for them in the city's directory. City Attorney Angela Carmon said she could not comment on pending litigation.
John Vermitsky, one of the attorneys for Thompson, said he could not comment.
Allegations
The lawsuit said that on May 14, 2020, Thompson left an apartment complex on Old Vineyard Road, took a left onto Kirkland Road and a right onto Country Club Road. He noticed an unmarked police car with two white officers following him. Yates and Bross were in the police car.
According to the lawsuit, Thompson became nervous because he was being followed and also because he was aware of "numerous public instances of police violence against minorities like himself publicized in the media."
This took place about two weeks before George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white police officer named Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd's death sparked protests around the country, including in Winston-Salem.
Thompson, the lawsuit said, turned onto Lindbergh Street, a dead-end road between Kilpatrick Road and South Fork Elementary School. He wanted to see if the officers would still follow him. When he turned onto Lindbergh Road, the officers turned on the patrol car's blue lights and Thompson pulled over.
The lawsuit said Thompson was not driving dangerously or recklessly and did not have any weapons. When Bross approached Thompson on the driver's side door, Thompson pulled out his cellphone to either record or have it handy in case he needed to contact someone, the lawsuit said. Bross asked Thompson to get out of the car.
Yates approached on the passenger side door and when he saw that Thompson had a phone, he immediately yelled at Thompson to hand the phone over, the lawsuit alleges. At the same time, Bross started yelling at Thompson to give him the phone and telling him to get out of the car, according to the lawsuit.
Then Bross opened the door and yanked Thompson out of the car, pulling Yates through the car, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit said Thompson was slammed to the ground, landing on his jaw. His hand holding the cellphone was pinned underneath, the lawsuit said.
Bross got on Thompson's back, kneeling on his head and demanding to see the hand with the phone in it. Thompson offered up his free hand and one of the officers said "you're not in charge."
The lawsuit alleges that Bross and Yates beat Thompson in the chest and ribs, kneeled on his back and struck his neck. They also twisted his free arm. The lawsuit said that Thompson was yelling for help and saying he was being beaten. The officers "mocked Thompson saying 'there's no one here man,' 'you don't have an audience' and words to that effect," the lawsuit said.
Thompson, the lawsuit said, had serious injuries to his face, jaw, hand, finger and foot. The lawsuit alleges that Thompson had fractured or broken bones in his foot and permanent nerve damage to Thompson's fingers, hand and wrists.
Thompson is facing several charges, including resisting a public officer. He also was charged with possession of marijuana and other drug-related charges, including maintaining a vehicle for drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Arrest warrants allege that he pulled away from Bross and failed to comply with verbal commands.
The lawsuit alleges that the drug and resisting arrest charges are false. According to the lawsuit, Thompson complied with officers' orders.
Body-camera footage later recorded the officers saying that they had been watching Thompson and that they had noticed he was driving two rental cars earlier in the week, the lawsuit said. Before the traffic stop, the officers were heard in the body-camera footage saying they intended to stop Thompson because he had turned onto a dead-end street.
The body-camera footage is not a public record and has not been released. Under North Carolina law, the footage can only be released through a court order signed by a superior court judge.
The lawsuit said the officers violated Thompson's constitutional rights and that the officers should not be subject to qualified immunity, which often protects law-enforcement officials from personal liability. Activists against police brutality have increasingly pushed to end qualified immunity.
Thompson, the lawsuit said, was falsely arrested for possession of marijuana for having less than 1/2 ounce of the drug and falsely charged with resisting and delaying an officer.
A trial date for the lawsuit has not yet been set.
336-727-7326