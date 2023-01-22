Summerfield woman found dead on sidewalk near Washington Park; Winston-Salem police investigating

A Summerfield woman was found dead on a sidewalk on Banner Avenue near Washington Park on Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.

Police were called to the 900 block of Banner Avenue, around 9 a.m., Sunday on a report of an unconscious woman. Upon arrival, they found Carley Michelle Owens, Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk.

Police said it's too early to say whether foul play was involved. Police are working with the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office during the investigation, according to a police reported.