Surry County man accused of stabbing women, including his sister

A Surry County man is charged with stabbing two women — one of whom is his sister — last week.
Colton Ryan Collins, 27, of Ayers Road in Pinnacle is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Collins was taken to the Surry County Jail with his bond set at $300,000, the sheriff's office said. He is scheduled to appear April 13 in Surry District Court.
The sheriff's office received a report of the stabbing March 23 in the 200 block of Ayers Road in Pinnacle, the sheriff's office said.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Melissa Ann Collins, 48, and Meagan Cheyenne Collins, 24, both of Ayers Road, with stab wounds, the sheriff's office said.
Meagan Collins is Colton Collins' sister. The sheriff's office didn't describe the relationship between Colton Collins and Melissa Collins.
Both women were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where they were previously in serious condition, the sheriff's office said. It wasn't immediately clear whether the women remained hospitalized Thursday.
