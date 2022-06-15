 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Surry County man is fatally shot. Authorities say son fired once, during assault involving parents.

A Surry County man was shot and killed Saturday night at his home, authorities said Wednesday.

Surry County sheriff's deputies received a report at 9:19 p.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Moravian Lane, which is northeast of Pilot Mountain, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Michael Williams Goins, 47, dead with a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said. 

Detectives and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation determined that the shooting happened during a domestic-assault incident between Goins and his wife, Sherry Palmer Goines, 54, the sheriff's office said.

During the incident, their son, Andrew William Goins, 21, fired a single shot from a gun, the sheriff's office said. All three family members lived at the home.

In its news release, the sheriff's office didn't say whether any charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

People are also reading…

Capt. Scott Hudson of the sheriff's office couldn't be reached Wednesday for comment.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and the sheriff office isn't releasing further information about it.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

