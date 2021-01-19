Surry County man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for child pornography

A Mount Airy man will spend the next 20 years in prison on charges that he communicated with someone he thought was a 13-year-old Alamance County girl and sent her child pornography.

Walter Clifton Wood, 44, pleaded guilty in May 2020 to one count of transportation of child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of North Carolina.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles sentenced Wood to 20 years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Federal prosecutors said that in May 2018, Wood started chatting online with a detective with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. During the chats, Wood talked about sex and encouraged the undercover officer to engage in sex acts.

Wood sent a video to the officer during the chats both in May 2018 and again in July 2018 that showed an adult engaging in sex acts with a 12-year-old girl.

Wood was arrested on July 27, 2018, in Surry County. Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations reviewed Wood's phones and found over 75 child pornography images and videos.