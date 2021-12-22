Surry County woman kidnapped, stabbed and burned, sheriff's office says. 4 people charged.

Four people are facing charges after a Surry County woman was kidnapped, stabbed and burned, authorities said Wednesday.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 1, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of about an assault in the Crossroads Church Road community, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Kathy Jo Miller, 45, with a stab wound to her lower legs, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at 153 Moondreamer Lane in northwestern Surry County. Detectives said they also determined that Miller had been kidnapped, stabbed and burned with a metal object.

Lakin Nicole Harvey, 28, of Surry County; Gregory Todd Sawyers, 53, of Surry County; and Travis Ray Hall, 38, of Albemarle are each charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, the sheriff's office said.

The three also are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping, the sheriff’s office said.