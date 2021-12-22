Surry County woman kidnapped, stabbed and burned, sheriff's office says. 4 people charged.

Four people are facing charges after a Surry County woman was kidnapped, stabbed and burned, authorities said Wednesday.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 1, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of about an assault in the Crossroads Church Road community, the sheriff’s office said.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Kathy Jo Miller, 45, with a stab wound to her lower legs, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators then executed a search warrant at 153 Moondreamer Lane in northwestern Surry County. Detectives said they also determined that Miller had been kidnapped, stabbed and burned with a metal object.
Lakin Nicole Harvey, 28, of Surry County; Gregory Todd Sawyers, 53, of Surry County; and Travis Ray Hall, 38, of Albemarle are each charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, the sheriff's office said.
The three also are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping, the sheriff’s office said.
In addition, Harvey is charged with assault by strangulation, and Sawyers is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff's office said.
Grayson Gregory Sawyers, 32, of Surry County is charged with first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping. The sheriff’s office did not say whether or how Gregory Sawyers and Grayson Sawyers are related.
All four people charged were being held Wednesday in the Surry County Jail. Harvey's bond was set at $1.7 million, and Hall's bond was set at $1.8 million.
Gregory Sawyers' bond was set at $1.86 million, and Grayson Sawyers' bond was set at $50,000.
The foursome is scheduled to appear Jan. 12 in Surry County District Court. The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation.
