Surry pair charged with murder in overdose death

A man and a woman from Mount Airy have been charged with second degree murder in the overdose death of Jeremy Franklin Collins III last October, Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt reported.

Authorities said that, on Oct. 31, 2021, deputies responded to a report of an unattended death in the 100 block of Bobs Way in Ararat. When deputies arrived, they found Collins dead from an apparent drug overdose.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office said it began a nine-month investigation to find the origin and supplier of the illegal narcotics that were provided to Collins. Surry Detective Donald Blizard has charged Chris Wayne Mosley, 50, and Laken Nichole Mabe, 34, with second degree murder in Collins' death.

Authorities said Mosley's bond was set at $300,000, although he was already being held on an unrelated matter in the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections.

Mabe was arrested July 5 by the Surry County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. Department of Probation and Parole. She was held with bond set at $200,000 and a court appearance set for July 18.